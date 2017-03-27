Trump Convenes Panel on Empowering Women in Business

President Donald Trump says that empowering and promoting women in business are priorities in his administration.



In a round-table discussion, the president is telling a group of female business owners that his team will work on barriers women face. He says the administration is also trying to make childcare more affordable and accessible.



WATCH: Trump's comments during roundtable discussion

The gathering comes on the first work day since the Republican-led plan to repeal and replace the nation's health care law was pulled before a House vote, a major setback for the Trump administration.



The White House is trying to focus this week on another campaign priority: creating jobs and economic issues.