Trump Convenes Panel on Empowering Women in Business

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, March 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump says that empowering and promoting women in business are priorities in his administration.

In a round-table discussion, the president is telling a group of female business owners that his team will work on barriers women face. He says the administration is also trying to make childcare more affordable and accessible.

Trump: Economy Must Ensure 'Women Can Work and Thrive'
The gathering comes on the first work day since the Republican-led plan to repeal and replace the nation's health care law was pulled before a House vote, a major setback for the Trump administration.

The White House is trying to focus this week on another campaign priority: creating jobs and economic issues.

