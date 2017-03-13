Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump held his first Cabinet meeting of his administration on Monday - a meeting he said he hoped would be "historic.''



He told his Cabinet members and reporters that he's working to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law despite it "getting a false rep that maybe it's OK'' when, as he sees it, "it's failed'' and "imploding."

The president described the fight over the proposed Republican health care law as "a big fat beautiful negotiation.''



Trump also said he's being updated about the powerful winter storm that's expected to hit the Northeast Monday evening.



He said "everybody in government is fully prepared and ready'' for the storm. And he urged Americans to listen to local officials and take their advice about what to do.



Prior to the cabinet meeting it was announced that Trump has scheduled another campaign rally, this time in Louisville, Kentucky.



Trump's campaign website says the president will speak the night of March 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.



Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville on Saturday as part of the effort to sell a White House-backed health overhaul.



Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, this Wednesday - his second since taking office.



Press secretary Sean Spicer says the president is also planning to lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson's tomb at his home, The Hermitage, during the visit to Nashville. Jackson's 250th birthday is being commemorated this year.