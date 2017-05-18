Accessibility links

Trump Interviews 4 Candidates for FBI Director

FILE - the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarter building in Washington.
WASHINGTON — 

Four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday.

Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; Andrew McCabe, currently the bureau's acting director; and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official, also went to the White House for interviews.

The meetings came more than a week after Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director.

Trump said Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was moving rapidly. He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.

