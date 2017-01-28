Timeline: Trump's Involvements in Russia

1987

First Trip to Russia

Donald Trump along with then wife Ivana travel to the former Soviet Union for the first time at the invitation of the Soviet ambassador to Washington to discuss luxury hotel projects with state tourism company Intourist.

1988

Kremlin Negotiations

Trump asks the Reagan White House to allow him to lead nuclear disarmament negotiations with the Kremlin but is turned down.

1988

Trump Tower Tour

Trump offers Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and wife Raisa to tour Trump Tower during their visit to New York, but the tour never happens.

1996-2008

Trump Visits Moscow to Trademark Name

Trump visits Moscow and trademarks his name, touting real estate development projects. At least seven other trademark registrations follow over the next decade.

1997

Trump Tries to Erect Statue

Trump plans to erect a giant statue of Christopher Columbus, created by a Russian sculptor and donated by the government of Boris Yeltsin, on a new development along the Hudson. The statue ends up in Puerto Rico.

1997

Retired Russian General Meets Trump

Retired Russian General Alexander Lebed meets Trump at Trump Tower in New York as Lebed mulls a presidential run to replace Yeltsin.

1998

Trump Criticizes Yeltsin

Trump calls Yeltsin a "tough hombre" who is running a country that is "a disaster."

2005

Trump vodka

Trump licenses his name to Drinks Americas Holdings to make “24K Super Premium Trump Vodka.” It sells only 8,000 cases before ceasing production.

2007

Millionaires Fair

Trump travels to Moscow for the annual Millionaires Fair.

2007-2008

Looking for Deals

Donald Trump Jr. visits Russia a half-dozen times looking for deals and says Russians are among big buyers of Trump properties.

2008

Multimillion-dollar Deal

Russian fertilizer tycoon Dmitri Rybolovlev buys Trump’s Palm Beach mansion for $95 million. Trump makes $54 million on the deal.

2010

Real Estate Company Founded

Trump turns to Bayrock Group, a real estate company founded by a former Soviet official, for funding to develop Trump SoHo.

2013

Miss Universe Pageant

Trump strikes a $20 million deal with Aras Agalarov, a billionaire real estate developer and ally of Putin, to host the Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow and announces Trump Tower Moscow talks.