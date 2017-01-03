Trump: Long Range Missile Development by North Korea 'Won't Happen'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that North Korea would not develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

"It won't happen!," Trump said in a Twitter post without elaborating.

Trump's declaration came one day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was almost ready to test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea has repeatedly tested shorter range missiles and has experienced mixed success. Some experts say it could take years for North Korea to develop the capability to deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S.

North Korea did not immediately comment on Trump's latest remarks.

Meanwhile, North Korea's principal ally, China, accused Trump on Monday of "pandering to irresponsible attitudes" after the president-elect accused China of not curtailing North Korea's nuclear program.

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese newspaper, reported that North Korea's nuclear program "stokes the anxieties of some Americans" who blame China for North Korea's burgeoning nuclear program rather than looking inward.

Trump had tweeted earlier Monday that "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"