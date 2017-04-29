Trump Marks 100th Day as President with Events in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump will spend part of his 100th day in office Saturday in the politically friendly state of Pennsylvania, as anti-Trump protesters actively attempt to diminish the symbolic milestone.

The president will sign an executive order at a shovel factory in central Pennsylvania, directing his administration to review the nation’s trade agreements. The order aims to determine whether the U.S. is being treated equitably by its trading partners in the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Trump will then host a rally for supporters in the state capitol of Harrisburg, an event that will coincide with an anti-Trump rally organized by Democrats and other organizations.

Trump’s re-election campaign said the president will tout his accomplishments since taking office at the rally, which will be held in an arena that can hold up to 10,000 people.

In his weekly radio address, Trump said the first 100 days of his administration have been “just about the most successful in our country’s history.”

Trump said his administration is bringing back auto manufacturing jobs to the rust belt states of Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania and has created “tens of thousands of jobs” with his approval of two oil pipeline projects.

The president also said his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership is protecting American jobs and his administration’s elimination of some federal regulations aims to “unleash job creation.”

In Pennsylvania, state Democratic Party Chairman Marcel Groen is encouraging Trump opponents to join a counter-protest he says will be attended by national and local leaders and activists, including Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake.

“We’ll rally to show Donald Trump that we will not stand idly by as he continues his attacks on the values we believe in,” Groen said in a statement.

Since Trump has been president, Goen maintained Trump’s accomplishments are “nonexistent” and Americans are “worse off.”

“During his first 100 days, Trump has spent more days on the golf course than he has spent protecting American workers,” Goen added.

Pennsylvania was a key state victory for Trump in the November election, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1988.

His visit to Pennsylvania comes on the same day tens of thousands of activists are expected to march in Washington in an effort to draw support for climate-related causes.

Protestors who have condemned what they see as the administration’s lack of concern for environmental issues will march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House, where they will hold a rally. Dozens of “sister” marches are expected in cities across the country.

Trump’s 100th day as president also falls on the same day as the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, an event that past presidents have routinely attended. Trump boycotted this year’s dinner, citing his contempt for the media.

Before departing the White House for Pennsylvania, Trump was to speak by phone to Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.