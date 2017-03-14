Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Tuesday at the White House to discuss what the Saudi Press Agency said was "the strengthening of bilaterial relations between the two countries and regional issues of mutual interest."

It was the highest level visit to Washington by a Saudi royal family member since Trump's November presidential victory.

The White House has not provided details of the meeting, but key issues likely to have been discussed include global energy prices and conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen, where Saudi-led coalition forces supported by the U.S. has been bombing Iran-supported Shiite rebels for almost two years.

Saudi Arabia is also part of a U.S.-supported coalition engaged in a bombing campaign against the Islamic State militant group in Syria.

Saudi-U.S. relations cooled under the administration of President Barack Obama after it reached a nuclear agreement with regional rival Iran.

Saudi officials have expressed optimism about rebuilding relations with the United States and collaborating with the Trump administration to limit Iran's influence in the region.

Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of American-made weapons and the world's top oil exporter.