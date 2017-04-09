Another Trump Aide Set to Leave National Security Council

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to shuffle the ranks of his top national security advisers.

Trump aides confirmed Sunday that deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, who worked for three previous Republican presidents, is expected to leave Trump's staff soon, likely to be named as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore.

The 65-year-old McFarland came into the White House as an aide to Trump's first national security adviser, retired Army General Michael Flynn. Trump ousted Flynn after just 24 days on the job after learning that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington in the weeks before Trump took office in late January.

Flynn's replacement, Army General H.R. McMaster, has been reshaping the National Security Council, the White House panel that advises Trump on threats to U.S. security. Dina Powell, a Wall Street financial executive, was recently named deputy national security adviser for strategy and she has been present for high-level discussions with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and China.

Last week, Trump ousted his chief political strategist, Stephen Bannon, from the National Security Council, an appointment that had drawn the ire of Washington foreign policy experts, who say that only officials steeped in U.S. security concerns should be on the panel.