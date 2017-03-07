Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Iran, Anti-Semitism in Call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a long telephone conversation Monday about strategic threats posed by Iran.

“The two leaders spoke at length about the dangers arising from the nuclear deal with Iran and Iranian aggression in the [Middle East] region and the need to work together to deal with those dangers,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu has been a vocal opponent of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers that went into effect in January. The Israeli leader has said the deal does not go far enough and when some of the clauses of the deal expire in 10 and 15 years, it will leave Tehran on the threshold of building a bomb.

The president had told Netanyahu when the two met at the White House last month that the nuclear agreement was “one of the worst deals” he had ever seen.

The two leaders on Monday also discussed the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S., including bomb threats and cemetery vandalism.



“PM Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for @POTUS's strong statement against anti-Semitism during his speech before Congress last week,” Netanyahu spokesman Ofir Gendelman tweeted Monday.

After failing to quickly and publicly decry the anti-Semitic attacks in a series of public appearances, Trump last week opened his joint address to Congress by mentioning the threats and vandalism against Jewish cemeteries.