Trump Accuses Obama of Pre-election Wiretapping

President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping his offices at Trump Tower in New York City before the November 2016 presidential election.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump likened the alleged wiretaps to the Watergate political scandal that eventually led to the resignation of former president Richard Nixon in 1974.



Trump did not offer proof of any wiretaps.

In a tweet, former National Security Agency analyst and counter-intelligence officer John Schindler suggested the president's accusations may pertain to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA), which permits the legal surveillance and collection of information between foreign countries and their agents.

On Friday, the Breitbart News website published a report about conservative radio host Mark Levin's allegation that Obama conducted what he called a "silent coup" of the president by employing "police state" tactics. Trump's White House strategic adviser Stephen Bannon was once the executive chairman of Breitbart before being appointed to his current position.

VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Steve Herman contributed to this report.