Trump Promises 'Full Report on Hacking' in 90 Days

In a series of tweets Friday, President-elect Donald Trump promised a report on allegations of Russian hacking within 90 days.

Citing Russian claims that they have no information, Trump accuses "sleazebag political operatives," "political opponents," and "Intelligence" of making up and releasing reports containing compromising information about him.





Hacking report



U.S. Intelligence agencies have said that Russian hacking interfered with election results - a claim Trump asserted to be true Wednesday during a news conference.

But Trump also strongly denied an unconfirmed report that Russia has compromising personal information about him.

Earlier this week, the BuzzFeed digital media site posted online what it said was the full dossier in question, which alleges tawdry personal Trump conduct on a visit to Moscow and that Russia’s government had been “cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump” for years.

Among other things, the report contained allegations that remain unverified, including a claim that Michael Cohen, one of Trump's attorneys, had traveled to the Czech Republic and had met with Russian operatives. Cohen told U.S. media he had never been to that country, while Czech intelligence officials said they had no record of his ever arriving at any airport there.

The president-elect called the report fake.

"I think it is a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information. I read the information outside of that meeting. It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen," Trump said Wednesday.



Clapper denies leaking Russia info



U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday he told President-elect Trump the intelligence community did not create a document featuring claims Russia compiled information to attempt to compromise Trump.

Trump acknowledged Clapper's call in a Twitter comment Thursday, claiming that Clapper denounced "the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!"