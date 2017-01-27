Trump, Putin Set to Speak by Phone

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a telephone conversation Saturday. It will be the two world leaders’ first talk since Trump was sworn in as president.

They spoke after Trump won the presidential election in November and said they would like to normalize relations between their two countries.

The U.S. leader has said he wants to have a better relationship with Russia and Putin than his predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump has raised the possibility of lifting sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration.

Trump’s critics are uneasy with his relationship with Putin. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said Trump was Putin’s “puppet,” while U.S. intelligence agencies have allegedly briefed the president on Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election to favor Trump’s chances of winning.

Trump rejects the notion he won the election with Russia’s help.