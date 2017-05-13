Trump Says New FBI Director Could Be Named Next Week

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that a new FBI director could be named in the next week.

"We can make a fast decision," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One before flying to Lynchburg, Virginia, to deliver a commencement address at Liberty University.

The president's remarks came four days after his controversial firing of James Comey, a move that was still resonating in Washington.

When asked whether he could announce a nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Middle East and Europe on his first trip abroad as president, Trump responded, "Even that is possible."

Nearly a dozen people are being considered, including attorneys, law enforcement officials and legislators.

"They've been vetted over their lifetime, essentially, but very well-known, high-respected, really talented people," Trump said. "And that's what we want for the FBI."

At least five candidates were scheduled to be interviewed Saturday in Washington by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Alice Fisher, a high-ranking Justice Department official in former President George W. Bush's administration, was among those scheduled to be interviewed Saturday.

Other interviews were expected with Adam Lee, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, office; acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; New York Court of Appeals Associate Judge Michael Garcia; and Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, according to sources familiar with the search.