Reports: Trump to Sign New Travel Ban on Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on Monday regarding immigration and travel into the United States, after a federal court blocked the administration's previous attempt, U.S. news media reported.

Details of the new order were not available late Saturday. Earlier this week, however, The Associated Press reported the new travel ban would no longer include Iraq on a list of Muslim-majority nations targeted by the measure.

Federal courts blocked the administration's January 27 travel ban, which temporarily prevented natives of seven countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States. The order also halted U.S. refugee programs.

Trump cited terrorism concerns as the primary reason for signing the sweeping, temporary travel ban.

Lawsuits filed

More than two dozen lawsuits were filed in U.S. courts against the ban, but it was the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that suspended the president's executive order, based on a case brought by the northwestern state of Washington.

The original order caused chaos at airports as foreign travelers, including legal permanent U.S. residents known as green-card holders, were temporarily prevented from entering the country.

The website Politico reported that Trump was expected to sign the new order at the Department of Homeland Security. DHS employees were instructed to work from home Monday morning, Politico reported, citing an internal agency email sent late Friday.

The president's order, while highly unpopular overseas, was supported by roughly one-half of all Americans, according to polls released shortly after the measure was put in place.