Reports: Trump's Son-in-Law Kushner to be Named Senior Advisor

U.S. media outlets are reporting that President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be named senior advisor to the president.

Officials with Trump's transition team confirmed the development to NBC news and CNN.

When asked Monday about a possible role for Kushner in his administration, Trump said "We'll talk about that Wednesday." That is when the president-elect is due to hold a highly anticipated news conference.

Kushner, 35, is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.