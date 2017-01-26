Trump Addresses Republican Retreat

President Donald Trump took his first trip on Air Force One Thursday as he traveled to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May at a retreat for Republican members of Congress in Philadelphia.

Trump traded in his signature private jet to take a short trip on the presidential aircraft from Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, to Philadelphia, where he was greeted by a small contingent of protesters standing outside the building where Republicans are meeting.

Shortly after arriving at the retreat, Trump gave a speech in which he recounted his surprise electoral victory in the state of Pennsylvania. He said it was "nice to win" the state, and described it as "the one that got away" from Republicans in previous elections.

He went on to reference a number of his most prominent policy aspirations, including his plan to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. and an investigation into alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

"We are going to protect the integrity of the ballot box and we are going to defend the votes of the American citizen. So important," he said.

Trump said he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto mutually agreed to cancel a meeting planned for next week after the Mexican president said again that his country would not pay for the wall.

“Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice," Trump said.

The congressional Republicans are meeting for a three-day retreat where they will plan their legislative agenda for the coming years, in which they will control both houses of Congress and the White House.

Later in the day, Trump is expected to lay out his plans to lawmakers for what he wants to accomplish on issues such as immigration and health care, and he likely will push Republicans to get in line with his more controversial ideas, such as building the wall and slowing down immigration.

Following the meeting, Trump is expected to sign more executive orders.

May's visit

May is set to call for a renewal of the "special relationship" with the United States, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, and Trump begins his term as the U.S. leader.

May is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday, where she will meet with Trump and the two will give a joint press conference, the White House said.

She will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in Washington since he took office.

According to her prepared remarks, May will highlight the history of a relationship she says "made the modern world" while at the retreat on Thursday.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also will attend the retreat Thursday.

"So as we rediscover our confidence together — as you renew your nation just as we renew ours — we have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to renew the special relationship for this new age. We have the opportunity to lead, together, again," May will say, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks.

Both leaders have taken steps to reform their international relations, particularly through trade. Britain's exit from the EU and Trump's withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership will necessitate negotiating new trade agreements throughout the world.

May's plan for the EU exit includes placing a priority on controlling immigration, although she has not yet announced the proposed policy in detail.

Her visit comes as Trump signed an executive order to construct a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and prepared another order instituting a freeze on admitting refugees and an entry ban for people from seven Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump hasn't yet decided whether he would cut funding to international organizations, such as the United Nations, after media reports suggested the president was looking to reduce the role of the U.S. within those organizations.

"I'm not ready to make any announcements on funding or action on any of those institutions," he said.

Targeting Manning

Earlier Thursday, Trump called federal whistle-blower Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor,” and slammed former President Barack Obama for releasing her from jail.

Trump’s post seemed to be in reference to an op-ed written by Manning and published in British newspaper The Guardian, in which Manning said Obama compromised too much with his political foes and leaves behind “very few permanent accomplishments.”

“This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us,” Manning wrote. “What we need as well is a relentless grassroots movement to hold that leadership accountable.”

Manning, who is transgender, was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning to life as a woman. She was found guilty in 2013 by a military court of leaking sensitive military documents to WikiLeaks, and subsequently sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

During his final week in office, Obama commuted Manning’s sentence down to just seven years, and she will be released in May. At his final news conference as president, Obama said he felt “very comfortable” that Manning had been appropriately punished for her actions.

"Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence," he said.