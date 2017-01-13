Trump Taps Goldman Sachs’ Dina Powell for Economic Assistant

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he plans to name Dina Powell as his economic assistant and senior counselor for economic initiatives. Powell currently serves as the head of philanthropic investing at the finance company Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Powell will work in the White House on entrepreneurship, small business growth and the global economic empowerment of women, Trump said in a statement.

“Dina Powell is a tremendous talent and has a stellar record of public service as well as a great career in the private sector,” Trump said. "She has been recognized for her strategic oversight of key programs and initiatives and is a leader in both economic growth and the crucial empowerment of women in various aspects of business development and entrepreneurial endeavors."

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Powell served as personnel director in the White House during the George W. Bush administration. She then moved to the State Department to work as Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs and Deputy Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

She joins several other Goldman Sachs alums in the Trump administration, including Trump’s Treasury Secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, who worked at the bank for 17 years.

Trump previously criticized the bank during his presidential campaign as part of the problem on Wall Street that led to the financial crisis in 2008.