Trump to Address Muslim, Arab Leaders in Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump will call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism, in an address Sunday to in Riyadh to dozens of Arab and Muslim leaders at a regional summit focusing on combating extremism.

"America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all," Trump says in excerpts of the speech released by the White House "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith."

"Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land," Trump adds, stressing that "America is prepared to stand with you — in pursuit of shared interests and common security."

IN PICTURES - Trump's second day in Saudi Arabia



Ahead of the speech, the U.S. president has been meeting with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss differences with Iran and how to deal with the country, and how to crack down on Islamic militancy.

This speech a surprising turn for the president in the wake of his “America First” rhetoric and campaign statements calling for a “Muslim ban” backed by subsequent orders attempting to limit travel on six Muslim-majority countries.

Saudi Arabia is an unprecedented destination for an initial overseas visit by any U.S. president, but the oil-rich nation, which has deep, long-standing energy and defense ties to the United States, was not named in the travel bans.

Gulf Cooperation Council

Earlier Sunday, on the second day of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump held bilateral talks with the Arab leaders of Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Kuwait.

In talks with Bahrain's King Hamad Isa Al-Khalilfa, Trump said "Our countries have a wonderful relationship together, but there has been a little strain, but there won't be strain with this administration." The Trump administration decided this year to go ahead with the multi-billion-dollar sale of military jets and related equipment. The sale had been held up during the Obama administration by human rights concerns.

Trump accepted an invitation to visit Egypt during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Trump said, "We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon." Trump said there are "some very important talks going on with Egypt" and acknowledged the country's help with the release of U.S. aid worker Aya Hijazi, who had been held captive for three years.

Arms deals



On Saturday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Trump signed a nearly $110 billion agreement to bolster the military capabilities of Saudi Arabia.

The defense deal, effective immediately, was one of a series agreements the two countries signed to enhance their military and economic partnerships, including a second defense pact with options valued up to $350 billion over the next 10 years.

"It was a tremendous day," Trump said while meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a Riyadh hotel. "Jobs, jobs, jobs," the president said in a reference to the potential job creation opportunities the agreements provide.

The White House said in a statement earlier the defense deals will create new opportunities for U.S. companies in the Middle East region and support "tens of thousands" of new jobs in the U.S. defense industry.

The White House statement also said the deals will help both countries more effectively address common threats.

Included in the defense agreements is a $6 billion pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to result in the creation of 450 jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The military package also includes combat ships, tanks, missile defense systems, and cybersecurity technology.

Additionally, American conglomerate General Electric said Saturday it signed $15 billion in agreements with Saudi organizations. Saudi Aramco said it expected to sign $50 million in deals with U.S. companies in an attempt to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil exports.