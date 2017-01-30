Trump to Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court nominee late Tuesday.



WATCH: Trump on his Supreme Court pick



The nine-member court has had a vacant seat since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative stalwart on the court for 30 years.

Former President Barack Obama had nominated appellate court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat. But the Republican-controlled Senate refused to consider Garland's nomination, saying it wanted the next president to make the nomination.

Trump has been considering several conservative judges for the appointment.

Media reports say the front-runners include federal judges Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, and William Pryor.