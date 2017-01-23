Trump to Meet With Mexican President on Immigration, Trade

The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Mexican President Enrique Nieto Pena next week for talks on immigration and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"Mexico has been terrific...the president has been really very amazing, and I think we're going to have a very good result for Mexico, for the United States, and for everyone involved," Trump said.

The meeting is set for January 31.

Trump said he also plans to meet soon with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

Pena Nieto and Trudeau spoke by phone Sunday about the importance of the two countries' relationship with the U.S., according to a statement issued by the Mexican president's office. The two leaders agreed to combine efforts to promote North American economic integration.

Trump campaigned on renegotiating NAFTA. His insistence that Mexico will pay for a wall along the U.S. border to help curb illegal immigration has become one of Trump's trademarks.

Nieto Pena has dismissed the idea that his government will fund a wall as "ridiculous."