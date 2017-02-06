Trump to Visit CentCom

Before returning to Washington Monday from his Florida estate, U.S. President Donald Trump will go to the headquarters of the U.S. Central Command, or CentCom, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Trump will receive briefings and deliver a speech at CentCom where he will also have lunch with enlisted personnel, his first major public visit with the troops since he took office in January.

CentCom directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security in the Middle East and Central Asia.