Trump Condemns Anti-Semitic Threats Across US

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned a recent surge in anti-Semitic threats across the country, saying they are "going to stop."

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," he said.

Trump's remarks were made while he paid a visit Tuesday to the new National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall.



The president's condemnation of anti-Semitic attacks comes one day after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported at least 10 Jewish community centers in multiple states had received bombing threats Monday, the fourth string of such threats since the beginning of the year.

The ADL said no explosives were found at the centers and described the reported threats as "not credible."

Last weekend, the graves of more than 170 Jews were vandalized at a cemetery in University City, Missouri.

The ADL Monday called again on the Trump administration to develop a plan to address what some believe is a recent rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S.

At a Washington news conference last Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked about increase in anti-Semitic incidents throughout the U.S. Rather than condemn the acts, Trump instead talked about his electoral college victory and described the question as unfair, prompting more criticism that he had been silent about the apparent rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S.

Earlier Monday, Trump's opponent in last November's election, Democrat Hillary Clinton, called for the president to take a stronger stand against anti-Semitism.