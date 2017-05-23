Trump Vows ‘To Do Everything I Can’ to Achieve Middle East Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday vowed to do “everything I can” to bring peace to the Middle East, echoing sentiments of several of his predecessors who tried and failed to achieve the same goal.

His effort to broker peace is coming early in a Trump administration distracted by a domestic political firestorm, part of it self-ignited by the president’s own comments.

“I am truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bring new hope to the region and its people,” Trump said after a one-hour meeting Tuesday in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump added that he firmly believes “if Israel and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East, and that would be an amazing accomplishment.”

Speaking alongside Trump, Abbas said the fundamental problem for the Palestinians is with the Israeli occupation and settlements and Israel’s failure to recognize Palestine.

“The problem is not Judaism but occupation,” added Abbas.

Abbas reiterated willingness to accept the two-state solution and the 1967 borders.

The U.S. president arrived in Israel on Monday after a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where Trump said King Salman assured him Riyadh wants peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

In public remarks Monday Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “it will not be simple,” but also expressed cautious optimism that “for the first time in many years and the first time in my lifetime, I see a real hope for change.”

Trump told Netanyahu at the prime minister’s residence “we want Israeli to have peace and praised Netanyahu for “working very hard at it. It’s not easy… America stands ready to assist in every way we can,” noting “there’s a lot of love out there.”

The status of Jerusalem, which both the Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital is a major complication to a solution.

The Palestinian Authority controls the West Bank and is seated in Ramallah. The militant group Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has said that Trump’s labeling it as a terrorist organization demonstrates the American president cannot be a fair broker for peace.

Trump’s next stop is Rome, where he arrives Tuesday evening. Wednesday, the president is to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, underscoring Trump’s focus during his first foreign trip on the three Abrahamic faiths.

Before leaving Italy, Trump will meet with the Italian president and prime minister and then fly Thursday to Brussels.

In Belgium, the American leader will make remarks at the new headquarters of NATO amid concern among alliance members about Trump’s commitment to the organization.

On Friday and Saturday, the president is back in Italy, specifically on the island of Sicily, for the Group of Seven summit.