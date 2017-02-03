Accessibility links

Trump Spending Weekend at ‘Winter White House’ in Florida

  • VOA News
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet people after they arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 3, 2017. Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington on Friday for what his aides are calling “the winter White House” — Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate known as Mar-a-Lago.

Trump took several staff members with him, including chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior aide Steve Bannon, traveling on Air Force One to Palm Beach.

A White House spokesman said Trump will meet with advisers this weekend before undertaking “another big week of action on behalf of the American people.”

Trump will visit U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, before returning to Washington on Monday.

Centcom, as the headquarters is known, oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, including Iraq and Syria.

