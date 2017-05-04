Trump Heading to NYC in First Visit as President

U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to New York City Thursday evening for the first time since becoming president to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Trump spoke to Turnbull by telephone in February, discussing his election win and an agreement for the United States to resettle some refugees currently in Australian custody.

Trump reportedly called the deal "dumb" and "the worst deal ever" before ending the call abruptly.

Turnbull later denied reports that the American president had hung up on him. He said in a radio interview: "The call ended courteously. That's all I want to say about that."

New Yorkers are bracing for high security, street closures and protests.

Trump and Turnbull will meet aboard the USS Intrepid, a naval aircraft carrier permanently docked on Manhattan's west side, that functions as part of a military and maritime history museum in New York City.

The visit is timed to coincide with the anniversary of a historic World War II battle in the Pacific, in which the U.S. and Australian navies cooperated to repel an invasion by their Japanese foes.

Trump is not expected to visit his Manhattan headquarters, Trump Tower, during his visit but instead will spend the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.