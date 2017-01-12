Trump's CIA Nominee Promises 'Clear-eyed' View of Russia

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA promised to maintain a “clear-eyed” view of Russia and said he would not comply with any White House order to restart the use of torture tactics.

“You have my commitment that every day I will speak truth to power,” said Republican Congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Pompeo said he accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia meddled in last year’s presidential election won by Trump, describing the report as “sound.”

“It’s a longstanding effort of the Russians,” he added. “It is something America needs to take seriously and a threat that we are vulnerable to today.”

WATCH: Pompeo on Russian cyber threat



Enhanced interrogation



Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California noted that, during the campaign, Trump spoke favorably of so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” to extract information from terror suspects. Pompeo himself criticized President Barack Obama for reining in the tactics.

“If you were ordered by the president to restart the CIA’s use of enhanced interrogation techniques that fall outside of the Army Field Manual, would you comply?” Feinstein asked.

“Absolutely not,” Pompeo replied. “I can’t imagine that I would be asked that by the president-elect or, then, the president … I’ll always comply with the law.”

WATCH: Pompeo on torture



Feinstein also pressed the nominee on his opposition to the international nuclear accord with Iran. Pompeo did not discuss the merits of the pact but pledged continued close monitoring of Tehran’s compliance with it.

Mass data collection



Another Democrat, Ron Wyden of Oregon, pressed the nominee for limitations on the massive amount of data on ordinary citizens that U.S. intelligence agencies can scoop up. Pompeo endorsed the collection of public data to keep the nation safe.

Of Trump’s picks for top administration posts, Pompeo is among those most likely to earn bipartisan Senate backing. Introducing him at his confirmation hearing was a fellow-Kansan, former Republican senator Bob Dole.

“I know this man and I know he’ll do a great job,” Dole said. “You’ve got a good candidate here.”