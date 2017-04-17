Accessibility links

Trumps Greet Children and Families at Easter Egg Roll

  • Ken Bredemeier

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his son Barron, first lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny at the White House, April 17, 20017.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted thousands of children and their parents Monday at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The president, first lady and their 11-year-old son Barron, accompanied by an Easter Bunny, greeted the crowd from a balcony of the White House. "We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before," Trump said. "We're right on track. You see what's happening."

U.S. President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron, right, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017.

The Easter Egg Roll at the White House, on the day after Easter, has a long tradition dating back to 1878.

This year's event, with 21,000 tickets handed out to Washington-area schoolchildren and military families, was a smaller affair than in years past. About 35,000 people attended a year ago, when then-first lady Michelle Obama organized a carnival-like affair with pop singers, celebrity chefs and professional sports stars.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles after reading the children's book "Party Animals" at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017.

Children and families roamed the White House lawn at Monday's event, pushing wooden eggs across the grass with oversized spoons, playing beanbag games and coloring drawings that are being sent to U.S. troops stationed overseas. Military bands, a pop-rock band and a family circus performed for the crowd.

President Donald Trump shows the letter he wrote to a service member during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017.

