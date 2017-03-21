TSA Bans Large Electronic Carry-Ons on Some Middle Eastern Flights

The Transportation Security Agency issued an emergency order Tuesday banning passengers from carrying large electronic devices on planes flying directly to the United States from 10 Middle Eastern airports.

The ban is not in response to some specific threat, the agency said in a statement, but rather due to “evaluated intelligence” that shows terrorist groups’ continued interest in targeting commercial flights.

The directive will require passengers to store an electronic devices larger than a cellphone in checked baggage. The TSA said it chose not to include cellphones due to logistical reasons.

The TSA said it chose the airports “based on the current threat picture” and after consultation with intelligence officials, though more airports could be added in the future.

The airports affected by the ban are: Queen Alia International Airport, Cairo International Airport, Ataturk International Airport, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, King Khalid International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V Airport, Hamad International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“Our information indicates that terrorist groups’ efforts to execute an attack against the aviation sector are intensifying given that aviation attacks provide an opportunity to cause mass casualties and inflict significant economic damage, as well as generate overwhelming media coverage,” the statement said.

Airlines were notified of the increased security measures Tuesday and have until Friday to comply. No end date was included in the order, meaning it will extend indefinitely.

A spokesperson for Emirates Airlines, the biggest airline in the Middle East, confirmed the ban to the Associated Press Tuesday and said it would comply with the order.

The ban was first revealed Monday when Royal Jordanian Airlines said in a tweet that U.S.-bound passengers would be barred from carrying most electronic devices aboard aircraft at the request of U.S. officials, including those that transit through Canada. The tweet has since been deleted.

Turkey said Tuesday it would ask the U.S. to reverse the ban, which affects travelers departing from Istanbul’s Ataturk airport.

Turkish Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said Turkey already takes “all kinds of security measures” at its airports and said it was wrong to group the Turkish airport with those in “less high-profile destinations.”

“We particularly emphasize how this will not benefit the passenger and that reverse steps or a softening should be adopted,” he said.

The state-run Qatar Airways said it alerted passengers about the new security guidelines and it has begun preventing passengers from carrying banned electronic devices on its planes.

Egypt’s state-run EgyptAir said it received new instructions from U.S. authorities and it will begin implementing the rules on its next direct U.S. bound flight Friday.