Turkish-backed Syrian Rebels Push into IS-held City

Backed by Turkish troops, Syrian rebels pushed into the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab, just north of Aleppo, a monitor said.



The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the opposition forces took control of a hospital as they made their way into the city.



"Turkish forces and allied rebels in the Euphrates Shield campaign entered the western edge of the town and took control of a number of areas," the monitor said.



The town has been under siege since Monday. Anti-IS forces took control of the northern part of town by Thursday morning and the two sides have been engaged in heavy clashes since then.



On Friday, government forces moved to within about 1.5 kilometers of the southern outskirts of the town as the Turkish troops came in from the north.



IS took control of al-Bab in 2014 when it seized large areas of Syria and Iraq to establish its so-called caliphate. Turkey began operations to remove IS from Syria in August.