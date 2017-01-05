Turkey Detains More People in Nightclub Attack Probe

Turkish authorities detained more people Thursday in connection with the New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

The latest raids, reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency, happened on the outskirts of Istanbul. The report said police detained several people from China's Muslim Uighur community.

Since the attack early Sunday, about 40 people have been detained, though none of them is the shooter, who is still at large.

Officials said Wednesday they know the attacker's identity, but have not revealed it to the public. There have been images made public taken from a security camera and Turkish media widely showed a video they said was of the suspected shooter walking around Istanbul's Taksim square.

The attack began with the gunman killing a police officer and a civilian outside the nightclub before going inside. There were about 600 people, many of them foreigners, in the club at the time. In addition to those killed, about 70 people were injured.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying in part it was done in retaliation for Turkey's involvement in fighting the militants in Syria.