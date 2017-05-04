Turkey, Russia and Iran Sign Deal for Safe Zones in Syria

Representatives from Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to a deal Thursday to implement four safe zones across Syria.

During a meeting in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, heads of the delegations of the Syrian regime allies signed the deal as some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted and walked out of the room in protest.

Under the agreement, four safe zones will be set up in southern, central and northern Syria. But no details were given about how peace will be achieved in those areas.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the safe zones “an important step towards consolidating the cessation of hostilities.”

Speaking after talks with his Finnish counterpart, Timo Soini, Lavrov said he hoped to continue discussing the safe zones during talks in Geneva “as early as this month.”