Turkey, Russia, Syria Talk Cease-fire Agreement

Turkey and Russia are reported to have agreed on a ceasefire plan for Syria and are working to make sure it goes into effect at midnight.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reports the new plan intents to expand a cease-fire in the city of Aleppo but does not include terror groups.

Turkey's foreign minister, quoted by Reuters, said Ankara has not changed its disapproval to President Bashar al-Assad staying in power.

"There are two texts ready on a solution in Syria. One is about a political resolution and the other is about a ceasefire. They can be implemented any time," Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, told reporters while attending an awards ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara.

Last week, Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted a declaration setting out the guidelines expected to be adhered behind any possible agreement on Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the countries had agreed to hold discussions in the Kazakh capital of Astana to resolve the conflict.

Putin has said the recent evacuation of Aleppo was "the largest international humanitarian operation in the modern world" and would not have been possible without the "active involvement" of Russia, Turkey, Iran and "the goodwill of and the work carried out by Syrian President Assad."

A Syrian rebel source, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP that the opposition has not received any details of a new ceasefire deal adding there was no agreement as of now.