Turkish Authorities Seize 150 Kilos of Explosives in Massive Terror Raid

Turkish authorities have seized 150 kilograms of explosives and arrested four suspected Islamic State militants outside Gaziantep, near the Syrian border, the Dogan news agency is reporting.

The police also recovered suicide attack belts, remote control detonators and several guns from the Islamists, whom authorities believe were planning to carry out a major terror attack.

Video of the seizure Thursday shows sniffer dogs being used to uncover the weapons and explosives, which were buried in the ground in an open area.

Police in Turkey have stepped up their anti-terror operations since a New Year attack on an Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people, mostly foreigners. That attack was claimed by IS.

Last week, Turkish authorities detained 750 people with suspected ties to the terrorist group in a giant operation that spanned 29 provinces.

The police operation came at the same time CIA Director Mike Pompeo is in Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkey’s spy chief, Hakan Fidan.