Europe

Turkish Cypriot Leader Leaves Meeting at Peace Talks

  • Associated Press
FILE - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (right) arrives with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, for a news conference after the Conference on Cyprus Peace Talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2017.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS — 

The leader of ethnically divided Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriots has walked out of a meeting with the Greek Cypriot president amid ongoing reunification talks.

It’s unclear why Mustafa Akinci left Thursday’s meeting with Nicos Anastasiades and what this means to the months-long peace process.

Tensions have been high this week following strong Turkish Cypriot protests against the annual commemoration in Greek Cypriot schools of a 1950 vote for union with Greece.

Akinci decried new legislation making the commemoration compulsory and warned that it threatened peace talks.

Anastasiades countered that a “mere historical reference” in no way detracts from the goal of reunifying the island as a federation.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

