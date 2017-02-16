Turkish Cypriot Leader Leaves Meeting at Peace Talks

The leader of ethnically divided Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriots has walked out of a meeting with the Greek Cypriot president amid ongoing reunification talks.



It’s unclear why Mustafa Akinci left Thursday’s meeting with Nicos Anastasiades and what this means to the months-long peace process.



Tensions have been high this week following strong Turkish Cypriot protests against the annual commemoration in Greek Cypriot schools of a 1950 vote for union with Greece.



Akinci decried new legislation making the commemoration compulsory and warned that it threatened peace talks.



Anastasiades countered that a “mere historical reference” in no way detracts from the goal of reunifying the island as a federation.



Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.