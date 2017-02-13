Turkmenistan Leader Remains in Power

Just about everyone in Turkmenistan showed up at the polls Sunday to retain their current president.

Election commission officials say more than 97 percent of voters cast their ballots for incumbent President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Eight opponents were considered token candidates.

Changes to the country's Constitution last year removed presidential age limits and extended the president's term from five years to seven.

Political analysts say the changes will make it easy for Berdymukhamedov to hold on to the presidential office for as long as he likes.