Trump Congressional Address Sets Twitter Record

President Donald Trump set a record on Twitter Tuesday night as his speech before a joint session of Congress became the most-tweeted presidential Congressional speech ever, the company said.

According to Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio, 3 million people tweeted about Trump’s speech Tuesday night, beating out the previous record of 2.6 million held by former President Barack Obama for his 2015 State of the Union speech.

Twitter launched in 2006, making it a relatively new phenomenon in U.S. presidential politics.

Trump’s call for Congress to “repeal and replace” Obamacare became the most-tweeted moment of the speech, followed by Trump’s remarks to a widow whose Navy SEAL husband, William “Ryan” Owens, was killed last month during a raid in Yemen.

In Trump’s most re-tweeted tweet of the night, he spoke of a united America working to achieve a shared destiny.