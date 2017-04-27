2 US Troops Killed in Anti-IS Operation in Afghanistan

The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed and a third was wounded during a raid against Islamic State militants in their stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

A U.S. military statement says the U.S. troops were conducting an operation with Afghan security forces when they came under attack Wednesday evening.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice,” said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, using an acronym for the Islamic State Khorasan Province group, the local chapter of IS.

Earlier this month, a U.S. warplane dropped the largest bomb in America's arsenal on an IS bunker complex in Nangarhar. The strike was described as part of a campaign to destroy the Islamic State Khorasan Province group, the local chapter of IS.

Officials say at least 92 militants were killed in the blast.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Afghan and U.S. forces closely coordinated on the bombing.