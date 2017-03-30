Accessibility links

UN Chief: Protection of Mosul Civilians an 'Absolute Priority'

  • VOA News
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, meets with Iraqi parliament speaker Salim al-Jabouri, right, in Baghdad, March 30, 2017.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on a visit to Iraq, says that protection of civilians in Mosul must be an "absolute priority."

After his arrival in Baghdad, Guterres met with President Fuad Masum, parliament speaker Salim al-Juburi, and Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari to discuss the "dire humanitarian situation on the ground" as a result of the operation to oust Islamic State from their stronghold.

Guterres was also due to speak with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi before flying north to the self-ruled Kurdish region of the country.

More than a half-million civilians are still believed to remain in Islamic State-held areas of Mosul, with many of them used by Islamic State extremists as human shields as Iraqi forces advance.

Smoke rises while displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq, March 27, 2017.

Civilians, humanitarian aid groups and monitoring officials have warned about the possibility of increased civilian casualties because of a growing demand for airstrikes and artillery.

A top U.S. commander said Islamic State fighters have begun forcing civilians in Mosul into buildings rigged to explode. The U.S. is investigating reports of about 100 civilians being killed in a building collapse in Mosul that occurred the same time U.S. jets were striking IS positions in the area.

FILE - Residents carry the body of several people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, March 24, 2017.

FILE - Residents carry the body of several people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, March 24, 2017.

