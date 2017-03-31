Accessibility links

UN Security Council Cuts 500 Peacekeepers from Congo Mission

  • Associated Press
Peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) patrol in their armored personnel carrier during demonstrations against Congolese President Joseph Kabila in the streets of the

UNITED NATIONS — 

The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution cutting 500 troops from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo and focusing its work on protecting civilians and enabling presidential elections to be held by the end of the year.

The Trump administration has pressed for cuts and reforms to U.N. peacekeeping and the resolution adopted unanimously Friday is the first reflecting that goal.

The resolution takes steps to improve the operation of the mission, authorizing the replacement of some troops with better-trained specialized units and giving the force a green light to intervene anywhere in the country if needed and not just in the volatile east.

