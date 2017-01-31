UN: Millions of Children Caught in Conflict Risk Death From Malnutrition

The U.N. Children’s Fund is warning millions of children caught in conflict and other crises are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition if they do not receive life-saving therapeutic treatment.

To help alleviate the crisis, UNICEF has just launched a $3.3 billion appeal on behalf of 81 million people, more than half of them children, in need of emergency assistance.

The largest amount of money or $1.4 billion will go toward helping 17 million children and families caught up in war inside Syria and living as refugees in five neighboring countries. Half of the beneficiaries are children.

Syria will enter its seventh year of war in March. U.N. Children’s Fund Emergency Programs Director Manuel Fontaine says the conflict has created the largest humanitarian crisis the agency is facing.

“[Of] particular concern is the situation of about 400,000 children who are actually in besieged areas as we speak right now. As you can imagine that the conditions in which they are at the moment and the whole difficulty of access.... And as, of course, generous as the host countries have been so far, there still is a lot of concern over the education of those refugee children; over the fact that in many cases, they are forced to work and are at risk of many protection threats in general,” Fontaine said.

UNICEF estimates 7.5 million children will face severe acute malnutrition in most of the 48 countries in crisis, with the largest number and most serious cases in northeast Nigeria, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia.

UNICEF Yemen representative Meritxell Relano says the situation for children in Yemen is catastrophic.

“Definitely, children are dying of malnutrition. That is for sure. The children that are not being reached by us or by the programs that are treating severe acute malnutrition are dying.... The under-5 mortality rate has increased to the point that we estimate that at least in 2016, 10,000 more children died of preventable diseases,” Relano said.

The agency says its appeal will provide a lifeline for tens of millions of children over the coming year by providing food, access to clean water and sanitation, health services and education.