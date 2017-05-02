US to Allow Imports of Argentine Lemons

The United States says it will allow lemon imports from Argentina's top producing region for the first time in 16 years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it would lift the ban on lemons from northwestern Argentina on May 26.

The decision came days after President Donald Trump said that he was reviewing the position of his administration on the issue.

In December, then-President Barack Obama's administration said it would lift the ban. It had been imposed following complaints by producers in California that the Argentine lemons carried diseases.

But a month later, Trump's administration issued a 60-day stay on the decision. That stay had been extended, stalling the return of imports from one of the world's top lemon producers to its largest market.