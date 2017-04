A U.S. soldier was killed Saturday in Afghanistan while carrying out operations against the Islamic State group, a U.S. official said.

Navy Captain Bill Salvin, a spokesman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, said the soldier was killed late Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar province, though he provided no further details.

"More information will be released as it is appropriate," he said.

Reuters reported that the soldier was a member of the Special Forces.