University Student Killed in Venezuela Opposition Protest

A university student is dead after being struck by gunfire at a protest in Venezuela, where thousands have been demonstrating against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.



Daniel Queliz, 24, was killed Monday evening in the central coastal city of Valencia after a friend says he was struck in the neck by gunfire while participating in the protest.



The death is the second to take place at protests that erupted April 1 after the Supreme Court stripped congress of its last vestiges of power. Although the decision was later reversed Venezuelans continue to protest what they see as a government steadily sliding toward authoritarianism.



Government authorities have been using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, methods being criticized by international groups as an excessive use of force.