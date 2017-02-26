US Actor Bill Paxton Dies at Age 61

U.S. actor Bill Paxton, known for such films as Titanic, Twister, and Aliens, has died at the age of 61.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a statement from his family said. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paxton had more than 90 acting credits to his name.

Most recently, he was starring the television police drama Training Day, which premiered earlier this month on CBS.

Many fellow actors have been paying tribute to Paxton on Twitter, including Rob Lowe, who said he was "devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business."

