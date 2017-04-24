US Sanctions Syrian Officials Over Alleged Gas Attack

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Syrian government officials in response to the alleged sarin gas attack that killed scores of civilians earlier this month.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the announcement Monday, saying the move orders a freeze on all assets in the U.S. belonging to 271 employees of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center.

The Trump administration believes the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched the April 4 gas attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun from the Shayrat airfield.

After seeing images of dying children in the chemical attack, President Donald Trump said he decided a military response was necessary. The United States launched a targeted missile attack against the airfield two days after the chemical attack.

Syria denied that it has chemical weapons.