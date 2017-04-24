Accessibility links

Languages
USA

US Sanctions Syrian Officials Over Alleged Gas Attack

  • VOA News

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a man lying on the ground and being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Syrian government officials in response to the alleged sarin gas attack that killed scores of civilians earlier this month.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the announcement Monday, saying the move orders a freeze on all assets in the U.S. belonging to 271 employees of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center.

WATCH: Mnuchin on new sanctions

Mnuchin: Sanctions Hold Assad Regime Accountable for Chemical Attacks
please wait
0:01:27
0:00:00 /0:01:27
Direct link



The Trump administration believes the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched the April 4 gas attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun from the Shayrat airfield.

After seeing images of dying children in the chemical attack, President Donald Trump said he decided a military response was necessary. The United States launched a targeted missile attack against the airfield two days after the chemical attack.

Syria denied that it has chemical weapons.

Your opinion

Show comments

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG