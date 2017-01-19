US Bombers Target Libyan IS Training Camps

United States B-2 bombers carried out air strikes on Islamic State group military camps late Wednesday about 45 kilometers southwest of the city of Sirte in Libya, defense officials said.

The strikes were authorized by U.S. President Barack Obama, in what will likely be the last military operation approved by the outgoing president.

A U.S. official said the strikes were aimed at eliminating so-called “squirters” who had previously escaped from Sirte after it was liberated last fall.

Officials say the strike hit two camps.