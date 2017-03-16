Accessibility links

UN says Half the People in Central African Republic Need Aid

FILE - Humanitarian workers distribute food at an internally displaced persons camp in Bambari, Central African Republic, Jan. 2017.

DAKAR — 

The United Nations says half of the population in Central African Republic is in need of humanitarian assistance after an increase in violence since September has displaced more than 400,000 people.

The U.N. humanitarian office said Thursday that funding has been low, with only 5 percent of the nearly $400 million requested met so far this year. It says people in need have received half-rations of food.

The U.N. says the low funding means humanitarian agencies, which manage 56 percent of the country's health infrastructure, are reviewing their presence there.

Violence continues in parts of Central African Republic, which descended into fighting between Christians and Muslims in 2013. The country held successful democratic elections last year, though many remote areas remain outside the government's control.

