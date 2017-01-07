US Consular Official Shot in Mexico

An official with the United States consulate was shot Friday night in Guadalajara, Mexico, and authorities are trying to identify a suspect.

The official is said to be in stable condition, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general's office.

A video posted to Facebook by the U.S. consulate shows the shooter waiting outside a parking garage before opening fire on the official’s car in the middle of the day.

The video shows a man dressed in a blue shirt and wearing sun glasses, but no other information has been released about the shooter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.