Mattis to NATO: Boost Defense Spending or US Will 'Moderate Commitment'

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told NATO member countries they must increase defense spending by the end of the year or the U.S. might "moderate its commitment" to the alliance.

The Pentagon chief was in Brussels to meet for the first time with his NATO counterparts. Exactly how the U.S. might "moderate" its involvement with NATO was not detailed in the text of Mattis' remarks released as alliance's 27 other defense ministers met.

At the same time, Mattis also sought to allay NATO concerns about America's commitment to Europe's security, saying the military alliance is central to the relationship between America and its European allies.

"The alliance remains a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the transatlantic community," Mattis said.

NATO members see the meeting as a chance to reaffirm America's commitment to Europe's security after President Donald Trump questioned the value of military alliance before and after the November U.S. presidential election.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has been less critical of NATO, although he has continued to criticize some member nations for failing to make "full and proper financial contributions" to the alliance.

NATO's European members and Canada increased defense spending by about $10 billion last year, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday "it is not enough."

Some NATO allies also have expressed concern over what they perceive as a softer stance toward Russia. Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. national security advisor Michael Flynn was viewed as a leading advocate of warmer relations with Russia. Flynn resigned this week under pressure over allegations he discussed U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador before taking office.

Meanwhile, NATO has sent alliance troops to Russia's borders in an attempt to deter Russia from taking any further action toward neighboring countries Crimea and the Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and it has directly supported rebels in eastern Ukraine to prevent Crimea's return to the Ukraine.

After White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump expected Russia to return control of Crimea to the Ukraine, Russia said on Wednesday it would not.

"We don't give back our own territory," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow.

NATO chief Stoltenberg also said Wednesday the military alliance would be concerned if Russia has violated a Cold War-era treaty by deploying a cruise missile.

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly have determined that Russia deployed a cruise missile last year, a possible violation of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

"Any non-compliance of Russia with the INF Treaty would be a serious concern for the alliance," said Stoltenberg.

NATO defense ministers from Europe, Canada and Turkey also plan to discuss with Defense Secretary Mattis how the alliance can meet Trump's demands to more effectively counter Islamic militants.