US Issues New Fraud-proof Green Cards

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun issuing new tamper-resistant green cards.

The redesigned cards, which have enhanced graphics and additional security features, are more secure than the old ones.

"The new card designs demonstrate USCIS' commitment to continue taking a proactive approach against the threat of document tampering and fraud," according to USCIS.

The new green cards will:

* Display the individual's photos on both sides.

* Show a unique graphic image and color palette.

* Have an image of the Statue of Liberty and a predominately green palette.

* Have embedded holographic images.

* No longer display the individual's signature.

* No longer have an optical stripe on the back.

While May 1 is the launch date for the new cards, USCIS says some of the old ones may still be issued until they have run out.

Both old and new cards remain valid until they reach their expiration dates.

While the cards are new, the rules governing green card eligibility and the application process remain the same.